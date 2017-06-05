Incentive Fund Aims to Pull in International Flights

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In its quest to land a trans-atlantic flight at the international airport, St. Louis is doing what most other mid-market cities have done — creating an incentive fund to lure airlines who wonder if they’ll be able to sell enough seats to justify the flight.
“We had some state funding that was left over from something else, and we’re trying to utilize that state funding on basically supplementing what would otherwise be an expensive proposition,” says St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.
For the last few years, KMOX has asked business leaders if they would support such an arrangement. They’ve said they would, but hadn’t been asked.
And this may point in a certain direction. Last year, then-Mayor Francis Slay went to London and met with British Airways. BA has been adding flights to U.S. cities like Austin Texas and New Orleans.