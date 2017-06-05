Lawmakers Wonder if Greitens Will Call for Second Special Session

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri lawmakers are wondering if Governor Eric Greitens will call them back to Jefferson City for a second special session.

Republican State Representative Mark Matthiesen, representing parts of St. Charles and Mayrland Heights, says he’s hearing the governor might call another special session to discuss abortion measures.

Matthiesen believes the session will be about creating a measure to prevent local groups from passing ordinances that specifically address abortion. He adds he would rather see a special session regarding funding for police to lower crime.

Democratic State Representative Bob Burns who covers parts of south St. Louis city and county, says a special session should discuss fixing roads and bridges, or restoring funding cuts to the Univeristy of Missouri System.

“We’re talking about future of our world and Governor Greitens say fit to cut funding to the University of Missouri and all the branches,” Burns says.

Matthiesen says Greitens appears to be focusing just on issues that would help position him to run for President.

Greitens told the Associated Press after the first special session ended that he might consider a second special session to take up unfinished business. KMOX is awaiting a response from the governor’s office on the status of a second special session.

