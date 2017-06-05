Mayor Krewson: Tax Hike Likely to Come Up With $20M Needed For Police

June 5, 2017 5:42 PM
Filed Under: Mayor Krewson, police funding, SLMPD, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says it’s going to take a tax hike of some sort to come up with the $20 million needed to fix the city police budget crisis.

A guest on the Mark Reardon Show, Krewson was asked if she has a Plan B.

“Well, I mean, you’d like to have a back-up plan, but this is a big number here,” she says. “If this were easy, it would already be solved; the last administration would have solved it if this were easy. But, you know, I think that right now, this is where we are.”

Krewson says voters will be asked to raise either the sales tax or property tax.

“The timing stinks, just having gone for a half-cent sales tax in April, it’s tough to go back for another one, and it would likely be in November,” she says.

A separate plan being introduced by St. Louis Alderman Steve Conway would start taxing big not-for-profits in the city — places like Barnes-Jewish Hospital or Saint Louis University — to come up with $12 million a year for police.

