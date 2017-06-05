New Plans for St. Louis Police Funding

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new plan is on the table this week to get more money for St. Louis police, as droves of officers are applying for jobs elsewhere.

Police Union Business Manager Jeff Roorda says more than a hundred city cops are looking for jobs elsewhere, and another 100 are polishing their resumes.

“This is a critical moment in the city’s history,” he says.

Alderman Steve Conway, the Chairman of the Budget Committee, introducing a bill this week to start collecting the one-half of one-percent payroll tax from non profits with more than twenty employees, something they’re exempt from now.

“I would imagine that it would be BJC, St. Louis University, Washington University to the extent they have offices in the city of St. Louis. There’s a large gamut of non profits that are located here in the city of St. Louis,” he says.

That, he says, could raise $12 million a year for police. As a Plan B, Conway is also introducing a bill to ask city voters to raise the sales tax on the November ballot to go for police.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook