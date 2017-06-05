PHOTO: Man Mows Lawn as Tornado Touches Down, Because It’s Fine

A photo of a Canadian man mowing his lawn with a tornado twisting behind him has taken social media by storm.
Cecilia Wessels took the photo of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their family’s home in Alberta, Canada.
Her caption? “My beast mowing the lawn with a breeze in his hair”
In her viral Facebook photo’s comments, Cecilia Wessels writes that her husband attended a seminar on tornadoes, and that he did see the tornado, “made a calculated decision and well finished his job.”
Cecilia said the tornado was not as close it appears to be in the photo, and was actually moving away from the house, BuzzFeed News reports.
“It was just a great day to mow the lawn,” she added.