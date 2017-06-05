Eyewitnesses Silent as Murders Rise in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The bullets are flying, people are dying, but the tip lines are quiet.

Homicide detectives are trying to make sense of an unusually high number of shooting deaths in the past few days — with nine people killed and a 7-year-old girl on life support after being shot in the head.

The surge of killings began Thursday with a quadruple shooting on Beacon Avenue, then continued Friday night with a triple homicide on Union, a highway shooting on Interstate 70 near West Florissant, and other shooting deaths scattered across the map.

“None of these we believe are connected,” said homicide Capt. Mary Warnecke, “except those where the people were together at the same time, when all of the people were together on Beacon or all of the people were together on Union. They’re all isolated among themselves. What we’re seeing on several of these are arguments over insignificant things.”

What’s frustrating to investigators is the lack of help from the public. Almost no one is calling police to give them tips on the shootings.

“If this was one of your family members, you’d want somebody to come forward, you’d want somebody to help the police,” Warnecke said.

Thursday’s quadruple shooting on Beacon — the one that left the 7-year-old girl shot in the head — happened in daylight, and police report very little help from witnesses.

“It’s the middle of the day, a highly residential area, somebody saw something that either preceded it or after the fact, people fleeing, that they should be able to give us some help,” Warnecke said.

Warnecke admits some people are afraid they could get killed if they help the police, but she says there are safe ways to help.

“You can help anonymously; you don’t have to give your name to CrimeStoppers,” Warnecke said.

The CrimeStoppers number to make an anonymous tip about any of the shootings is 866-241-8477.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook