Principia Student’s Hazing Trial Begins this Week

June 5, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: hazing, jail, Principia, sodomy, trial

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The last of the five students to go to court for a hazing incident at Prinicipia High School is due to stand trial this week.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin for 19-year-old Joshua Brewer, who is charged with two counts each of sodomy and attempted sodomy. He and the other four allegedly raided dorm rooms during a summer sports camp in August of 2014 and sodomized younger teammates as part of a hazing incident.

Three of the other four agreed to plea deals that saw them spend ten days in jail. The fourth, Maverick Holmsley, is serving five years in prison after being convicted. He’s appealing that conviction.

Brewer’s trial is expected to last up to five days.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen