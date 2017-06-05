Principia Student’s Hazing Trial Begins this Week

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The last of the five students to go to court for a hazing incident at Prinicipia High School is due to stand trial this week.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin for 19-year-old Joshua Brewer, who is charged with two counts each of sodomy and attempted sodomy. He and the other four allegedly raided dorm rooms during a summer sports camp in August of 2014 and sodomized younger teammates as part of a hazing incident.
Three of the other four agreed to plea deals that saw them spend ten days in jail. The fourth, Maverick Holmsley, is serving five years in prison after being convicted. He’s appealing that conviction.
Brewer’s trial is expected to last up to five days.