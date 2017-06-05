Program to Provide Over 100,000 Meals to Kids this Summer

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A federally-funded program that provides summer meals for poor children is getting ready to roll.
Operation Food Search plans to serve more than 100,000 meals to kids this summer in the St. Louis area. Executive Director of Operation Food Search, Sunny Schaefer, says unfortunately there are going to be people that go hungry this Summer.
Schaefer says every Summer this problem exists.
“For families that are already stretched during the school year, when kids are getting the free and reduced cost breakfast and lunch,” Schaefer says. “During the Summer months, this is an added strain on the family.”
North St. Louis Alderwoman Dionne Flowers says the program is helping people in her ward.
“They served over 1,100 people in the Baden community and this is very important, because a lot of our kids when they get out of school don’t have meals,” Flowers says. “That may be breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”
Operation Food Search sends food trucks out into the community, giving away free meals to children 18 and younger. The program is funded by federal and state money with corporate donations from a local sponsor – PepsiCo.