Blues Helmets, Gloves, Scottrade Signage on Sale This Saturday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Before the summer renovations begin at Scottrade Center, the St. Louis Blues are liquidating equipment, signage and more.
The Blues Summer Blowout Sale takes place this Saturday (June 10) from noon to 5 p.m. at Scottrade Center. Customers should enter through the main entrance on Clark Avenue. Blues season ticket holders will get early access to the sale beginning at 11 a.m.
Individuals will be limited on the number of items they can purchase in certain categories, which include:
New and used hockey equipment
Practice jerseys
Blues merchandise from the True Blues Authentic Team Store (up to 75 percent off)
Winter Classic merchandise (50 percent off)
Scottrade Center section signs
Large player photos
Building furniture, such as bar stools, tables and chairs
and more…
Read more at NHL.com/Blues, where the team is saying “everything must go.”