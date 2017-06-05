Stenger, Krewson Lead Delegation to Argentina

June 5, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: 39 North, Argentina, business, County Executive Steve Stenger, Mayor Lyda Krewson

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger plans to jet-set to South America in November, to drum up interest in the agriculture-tech focused district called ’39 North’ in West County.

“Mayor Krewson and I are going to lead a delegation to Argentina in November to help deepen our relationship with Argentinian companies and attract more of them to 39 North and our entire region, ” he says.

Stenger notes that Argentinian firm Ag-Idea just decided to build it’s North American headquarters at 39 North. He says hopefully they’ll find the next Monsanto or Express Scripts.

