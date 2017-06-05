Study Shows Swearing Actually Reduces Pain

June 5, 2017 10:06 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Go ahead and swear. It’ll make you feel better.

A small study out of Massey University in New Zealand shows physical and emotional pain share the same root processing systems. Study participants who wrote about distressing social events to stir up negative feelings felt less social pain when they followed up with the f-bomb than they did with a non-curse word.

It distracted the person in pain and reduced the intensity of the ache. The same process also lessened the intensity of physical pain, but the study showed that swearing constantly can weaken its cathartic impact.

