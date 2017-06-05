Weekend St. Louis Shootings Kill 4, Wound Several

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We now know the identities of the four people murdered in St. Louis over the weekend, and that of the third victim of Thursday’s quadruple shooting that has left a 7-year-old in critical condition.

Julian Hayes, 37, of south St. Louis was the man who died along with Deniya Irving’s parents – 27-year-old Derrick Irving and 24-year-old Jessica Garth – when someone opened fire on their vehicle at Beacon and Lilian Thursday.

Deniya is still listed in critical and unstable condition. Her grandmother tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch she is on life-support. A 5-year-old in the vehicle was not hurt.

Jalen Woods, 17, of Goodfellow Terrace, and 25-year-old Amber Green of Ferguson were killed early Friday morning when two masked gunmen opened fire on their vehicle while they were getting gas at Union and Theodosia. Police say they tried to flee and hit an air dispenser. Two men in the vehicle, ages 23 and 18, sustained several gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. A 25-year-old woman was not hurt. The suspects ran away.

Michel McLaurin, 25, of south St. Louis died early Saturday morning when he was shot in the chest after stopping on Interstate 70 at East Taylor to inspect one of his vehicle’s tires.

Spencer Weber, 21, was shot in the head in his home on Bates at Pennsylvania about noon Sunday. A 22-year-old man is in custody in his killing. Investigators say several people were in the house when the shooting occurred.

There were six non-fatal shootings over the weekend. A 56-year-old man was shot about 8:30 Friday evening in his vehicle in the 6100 block of West Florissant. He drove to the Jennings Police Department to get help. He’s in stable condition.

A 24-year-old suffered graze wounds when he and a friend were shot at in the 2100 block of Stansbury about 10:30 Friday night. The 24-year-old returned fire but doesn’t know if he hit anyone. He was arrested on unrelated warrants.

At about the same time, a 42-year-old man showed up at a hospital saying he had been shot in the 2800 block of Burd. He is in serious condition with forearm and leg wounds.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man showed up at a hospital after being shot in the foot in front of a residence. He refused to tell police where it happened.

A 16-year-old was shot Saturday afternoon at Minnesota and Winnebago. The teen says another teen approached him while he was walking with his sister and tried to start a fight. He and his sister ran different directions. When the 16-year-old came back to find his sister, the other teen shot him in the calf.

Three young men were hit when someone in a passing car opened fire on their vehicle at Interstate 44 and Hampton at about 1 a.m. Sunday. The 21 and two 22-year-old victims are in stable condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh in an attempted Sunday afternoon robbery in the 3300 block of Park. He tells police the suspect opened his car door, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. When he pushed the gun away, the suspect shot him. He says the suspect tried to start the vehicle but couldn’t, so he ran away.

And a 24-year-old man was walking in the 4500 block of Lexington just before midnight Sunday when he heard shots, and realized he had been hit in the leg. He is in stable condition.

