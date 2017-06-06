Amtrak, Car Involved in Accident

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Amtrak passengers make an unscheduled stop this morning.
“Everyone is ok on the train, even though we had to stop very quickly. It was a nice comfortable stop but it was a fast stop,” says Allen Smith, one of the passengers following an accident this morning at Sulphur Springs Landing and Burgess Street between the train and a Jeep.
Smith says the driver of the passenger vehicle involved in the accident is a man who appears to be okay.
“State troopers are here, everybody’s ok, and they’re making their paperwork, I guess,” he says.
Crews remain on the scene of the accident.