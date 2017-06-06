Best Activities For Summer Thrill Seekers In St. Louis

By Lisa Payne-Naeger

Warm weather in St. Louis brings out the adventurous side in some folks. St. Louis offers those looking to get an adrenaline buzz plenty of opportunity. You don’t have to travel to exotic destinations to sky dive, scuba dive or zip line. There’s all that and more for the dauntless looking for some summertime recreation.

Gateway Skydiving Center

1374 Sky Lane

Greenville, IL 62246

(314) 669-5867

www.gatewayskydivingcenter.com

Go ahead. Admit it! You’ve at least day dreamed about jumping out of a plane and flying through the sky. At least once. There’s an adventurous spirit in your heart and you don’t have to daydream about it any more. You can realize the thrill of flying at the Gateway Skydiving Center. Experienced instructors are just waiting to teach you how to do a free fall with any acrobatic maneuvers you can envision. Accelerated Free Fall Training starts at $330 and gear is provided. Before you know it, you’ll be flying solo and living your wildest dreams as a sky diver.

Treetop Adventure

13219 Streetcar Drive

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

(800) 971-8271

www.goape.com

What better way to get your “wild” on than by swinging through the tree tops or zipping across the canopy? At Creve Coeur Park you can do all of this and get in touch with your inner Tarzan. Their Go Ape program is designed to let you go all out in discovering just what you’re made of. Their obstacle course gives you the thrills you’re looking for to jazz up your summer routine. Bring a friend, bring the office. It’s a great team building experience. After you master the obstacle course, hop on the zip line, and experience over 400 feet thrilling speed. The excitement is endless.

St. Charles Flying Services Inc.

6016 Portage Road

Portage Des Sioux, MO 63373

(636) 946-6066

www.stcharlesflyingservice.com

Speaking of flying … maybe your idea of a thrilling flying adventure is behind the wheel, steering the wings through the clouds. St. Charles Flying Service Inc. should be your first stop when searching for a flight instructor. Since 1974 they’ve been offering certified instruction for anyone who wants to get their wings. They offer a full private pilot and instrument ground school training, so you know your education will be complete and well rounded. You’ll be learning in any number of single engines like Cessna, Piper, Remos and Evektor. You could be up and running in anywhere between 20 to 40 hours of instruction, so don’t put off this thrilling adventure.

Y-Kiki Divers

13001 Olive Blvd.

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

(314) 469-8554

www.y-kiki.com

For those who yearn to discover the world of underwater wonder you don’t have to worry that you’re not near an ocean. The folks at Y-Kiki Divers can help you get there. You can learn how to dive, right here in St. Louis, so you’re ready for that ocean side vacation. A PADI open water dive course will give you all the basics of scuba diving. Besides understanding what gear you need, and how to use it, you’ll learn about the effects on the body that happen during a dive, and every thing you need to know of open water diving.

River Road Watersports

215 Water Street

Grafton, IL 62037

(314) 800-5695

www.stljetski.com

One of the greatest charms of living in St. Louis is enjoying the great natural resource of two of the nation’s largest rivers. And for those who love river adventure, they can certainly find it in St. Louis. River Road Watersports wants to make sure you enjoy the rivers also. Sure, you can find lots of boats on the river, but the really fearless do the river on jet skis. There’s nothing like the rush of a Sea Doo on the Mississippi. Take a jet ski tour or just rent. Either way, you’ll never forget the great experience you’ll have exploring the river on a jet ski.

