Bonne Terre Registers 2.6 Earthquake Tuesday Morning

June 6, 2017 1:45 PM
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KMOX) – A magnitude 2.6 earthquake shook Bonne Terre about 6:30 this morning. It could be felt in parts of the St. Louis region, some 60 miles away.

Saint Louis University geophysics professor Robert Herrmann tells KMOX via Skype that the U.S. Geological Survey Advanced National Seismic System picked up the rumbling pretty quickly.

“These things can be located very, very rapidly, and if the earthquake were significant, emergency management agencies in the whole area would be notified so that people could respond quickly,” he says.

This particular earthquake was “barely felt by people,” Herrmann says, with only about 60 people who noticed the quake and visited the U.S. Geological Survey webpage to report it.

screen shot 2017 06 06 at 1 36 02 pm Bonne Terre Registers 2.6 Earthquake Tuesday Morning

(U.S. Geological Survey webpage)

The professor tells KMOX the 2.6 magnitude is going to be too small to cause damage.

The largest quake in the area was a magnitude 4.6 on October 21, 1965, and the most recent was a magnitude 3.9 on June 7, 2011.

