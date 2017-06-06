Chesterfield Pulls Plug on Power Plex Project

June 6, 2017 9:47 PM
Filed Under: baseball, Chesterfield Valley, not-for-profit, power plex, project, sports complex, youth

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Chesterfield pulls the plug on the Power Plex – a youth sports complex boasting a large dome under which baseball could be played.

Hopes for the ambitious, $55 million not-for-profit youth sports complex were squashed by chesterfield city council members Monday night.

Chesterfield City Administrator Mike Geisel says some council members weren’t comfortable with owning the land and leasing it to the group.

“There was still some issues that needed to be resolved,” Giesel says. “St. Louis County needed some more time to finalize their financing. Ultimately our city council just determined they didn’t want to extend the deadlines.”

He says Chesterfield has no “plan b” for the property, which is adjacent to the city’s current baseball fields.

The Power Plex project boasted Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny as a partner.

