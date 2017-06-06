Chesterfield Takes Over Clarkson Valley Police Services

CHESTERFIELD, MO. (KMOX) – Might Chesterfield be looking to annex the nearby community of Clarkson Valley?
They will begin providing policing services for Clarkson Valley as of July 1st, something that’s on the agenda for Tuesdays Board of Aldermen meeting in Clarkson Valley.
Chesterfield mayor Bob Nation says Clarkson Valley had been under contract with St. Louis County for police services over the past decade.
“That contract came due so Clarkson Valley sought bids, and I don’t know who all, I think Chesterfield, Ballwin, and St. Louis County bid on the contract, and we were selected,” he says.
Nation said it would be premature to call this a step toward Chesterfield annexing the community to its immediate south.
Chesterfield will add five street officers and two school resource officers to handle the extra duties.