Child’s Remains Found in Centreville Garage

June 6, 2017 4:34 PM
Filed Under: Centreville, Centreville police, human remains, human remains found, Las Vegas, Las Vegas police

CENTREVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – The remains of a child were discovered in a Centreville garage Tuesday morning.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that police in Las Vegas called Centreville police early this morning after receiving a call from the child’s mother, who told them to look at the house and they would find her baby.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. says Centreville police went out and found the body of what turned out to be a 7-year-old in the garage.

Police reportedly do not know how the body got there, or what led to the child’s death.

Dye says it is believed the body had been there for two years. Neighbors say the house had been vacant for the same amount of time.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen