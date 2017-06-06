Child’s Remains Found in Centreville Garage

CENTREVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – The remains of a child were discovered in a Centreville garage Tuesday morning.
The Belleville News-Democrat reports that police in Las Vegas called Centreville police early this morning after receiving a call from the child’s mother, who told them to look at the house and they would find her baby.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. says Centreville police went out and found the body of what turned out to be a 7-year-old in the garage.
Police reportedly do not know how the body got there, or what led to the child’s death.
Dye says it is believed the body had been there for two years. Neighbors say the house had been vacant for the same amount of time.