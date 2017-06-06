Circus Flora Brings Families Together for Opening Night

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis’ very own Circus Flora kicked off its 31st season this weekend in Grand Center. Alex Wallenda of the Flying Wallendas has grown up with Circus Flora, and while he travels the world with his high-flying family, he says this is like coming home.

“Really that’s all that the circus is about. It’s about families performing together, so it’s a really beautiful thing here at Circus Flora, not only to have families come and watch us perform, but for families being able to perform for families,” he says.

Sydney Iking Bateman grew up in North St. Louis but began performing with the St. Louis Arches in Circus Flora as a teen. He’s just finished two years of traveling the world with a Canadian circus troupe.

“St. Louis is always home, and this circus, Circus Flora, is always going to be home, always family. I can travel the world, go to Europe, South America, wherever, and no other circus compares to the circus from my home town,” he says.

Circus Flora under the air conditioned big top next to Powell Hall runs through June 25th. Tickets available through Metrotix.

