Former Dojo Pizza Owner Declines Plea Deal in Child Porn Case

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The former owner of a Karate Dojo that doubled as a pizza restaurant, has declined a plea deal on child pornography charges – he’ll take his innocence claim to trial.
The Riverfront Times reports Loren Copp rejected the deal, which would have sent him to prison for 15 years in exchange for a guilty plea. His attorneys are trying to get much of the evidence seized thrown out, saying the initial searches of the restaurant were illegal.
Copp was arrested in April 2016.
He claims he’s the victim of a conspiracy started when one of his live-in volunteers was forced to move out.