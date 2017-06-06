Listen to Win Tickets to U2 at The Dome at America’s Center

Win: A pair of tickets to see U2 on The Joshua Tree Tour at The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, September 16, 2017.
Contest Ends: Friday, June 9, 2017
Listen to The Mark Reardon Show on Tuesday through Friday and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see U2 on The Joshua Tree Tour at The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, September 16, 2017.
Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, June 12 at 10 a.m.
Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, June 9, 2017. Read the official contest rules.