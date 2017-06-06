Local Congressman Asks Colleagues to ‘Grow a Spine’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local Democratic Congressman is calling on his GOP colleagues to grow a spine and challenge the White House.
It’s William “Lacy” Clay who says the controversies that are coming out of the White House are taking a toll on Republicans in Congress.
“I can tell that my Republican colleagues are physically, emotionally and psychologically drained by the whirlwind of activity that occurs every week in this chaotic administration,” he says.
Clay says they should stand up and tell the White House that this is not how we should run a country, and steer the administration in a different direction. He says at this point, he doesn’t see that happening.