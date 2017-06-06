New Stroke Treatment Could Reduce Damage Caused by Blood Clots

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new clinical trial shows that endovascular treatment to remove a stroke-causing blood clot in the brain is effective in some patients even when performed within six to 24 hours after a stroke. Current guidelines endorse clot removal only when performed within six hours of the stroke’s onset.
Interventional neurologist Dr. Chales Collison at SSM Health DePaul Hospital says this new theory could help patients get back to normal.
“In individuals with potentially severe and devastating stroke, there are now treatment options for going in and reducing the damage that a stroke causes and getting them back to a functional life,” he says.
The treatment uses a retrievable stent to go in and remove the clot without leaving the stent behind and opening up the blood vessel.