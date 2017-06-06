Red Sox Broadcasters Says Foreign Pitchers Need to Learn ‘Baseball Language’

Ben Walker, Associated Press June 6, 2017 9:59 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy says pitchers such as Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka shouldn’t be allowed translators on the mound.

Remy’s comments Tuesday night during the NESN telecast of the Boston-New York game quickly drew criticism on social media.

The Red Sox analyst made his remarks on air after Tanaka was visited by Japanese translator Shingo Horie and pitching coach Larry Rothschild in the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.

“I don’t think that should be legal,” Remy said, telling play-by-play man Dave O’Brien, “I really don’t.”

“Learn baseball language. You know, learn, it’s pretty simple. You break it down pretty easy between pitching coach and pitcher after a long period of time,” Remy said.

O’Brien answered: “I would say that probably, you know, they’re concerned about nuance being lost in some of these conversations.”

(Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)


St. Louis Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh is always joined on mound visits by his interperter, Eugene Koo.

A popular Red Sox announcer since 1988, Remy also played seven seasons for Boston and is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame.

In 2013, Major League Baseball adopted a rule that permitted interpreters to join mound conferences.

Remy’s comments came the same day Phillies Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt said Philadelphia outfielder Odubel Herrera’s language barrier “would make it difficult” for him to be a team leader. Herrera is from Venezuela and conducts his interviews with English-speaking media in Spanish, through a translator.

