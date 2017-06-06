Summer Temperatures Raise Concerns for Carriage Companies

June 6, 2017 7:34 AM
Filed Under: carriage, downtown, heat, horses, Regulation, temperature

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Rising heat and horse drawn carriage rides may be a cause for concern.

It’s still unknown if local carriage companies are under regulation with the City or Metro Taxi Commission. Legal Advisor for Animal Rights Team Dan Kolde says with no regulations and a rise in temperature, riders should be concerned.

“I have two agencies telling me it’s the other guy’s problem, and I’m seeing no indication in the public documents that any regulation is being done,” he says.

Claddagh Carriage Company owner Shannon Nickless says with or without regulations, owners should manage their horses.

“Horses naturally are outside, they’re used to being outside, even in the summertime, but if it gets so hot like does here in St. Louis our company won’t even go out until the temperature has reached a certain degree,” Nickless says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen