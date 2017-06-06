Summer Temperatures Raise Concerns for Carriage Companies

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Rising heat and horse drawn carriage rides may be a cause for concern.

It’s still unknown if local carriage companies are under regulation with the City or Metro Taxi Commission. Legal Advisor for Animal Rights Team Dan Kolde says with no regulations and a rise in temperature, riders should be concerned.

“I have two agencies telling me it’s the other guy’s problem, and I’m seeing no indication in the public documents that any regulation is being done,” he says.

Claddagh Carriage Company owner Shannon Nickless says with or without regulations, owners should manage their horses.

“Horses naturally are outside, they’re used to being outside, even in the summertime, but if it gets so hot like does here in St. Louis our company won’t even go out until the temperature has reached a certain degree,” Nickless says.

