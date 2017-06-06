U. City Discusses Budget Options for New Police Facility

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KMOX) – Finalizing a permanent home for city police will be a major priority for University City officials during the Fiscal Year that begins July 1st.

City leaders gathered to tweak the Fiscal 2018 budget proposal, which then goes before the general public for review next week. Interim city manager Charles Adams says they still need to settle the question of where police will call home going forward.

“One option would be the renovation of the Annex, the place where the police department was originally housed for over 100 years. They’re in a temporary facility right now, just adjacent to this complex,” he says.

Rather than renovate the old facility, building a new one from scratch is also under consideration.

Adams said as they put together their $24.5 million operation budget for next year, they know they can count on an additional $800 thousand or so from the Prop P sales tax increase approved by county voters in April.

The public comment session happens next Monday prior to the regular city council meeting.

