Young Rappers Bring Leadership Message to Local Youth

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOX) – Before they take the stage as part of the SoSoSUMMER 17 Tour at the Peabody Opera House on Wednesday, the winners of Lifetime TV’s “Rap Game” took the stage at University City High School on Tuesday for a town hall meeting on leadership.

The “Next Generation” Teen and Youth Town Hall Meetings are held in each city and allow local students to interact with the stars they watch on the show.

Among the performers is Mani, who wants to bring a positive message to the kids – that they too can live out their dreams.

“I’m pretty sure they can see it too, because we are young and they are young, too. The people who come to the tour, most of them are young and they can see that we’re young and ‘I can do it too.'”

“I think it’s real dope,” says rapper Miss Mulatto of being on the tour. “I think kids, they definitely take in information better when it’s coming from someone their age. When parents tell you something, or adults period, it kind of goes in one ear and out the other.”

Miss Mulatto says one moment in Chicago demonstrated the impact they can have. It involved a girl who wanted to be a model.

“Her uncle said she couldn’t be a model for some reason, and we all told her why she can, and then she ended up doing a little strut for us and it was real cute.”

“I’m only 17 years old, and Miss Mulatto’s 18,” says rapper Nova. “We’re still peeking at adult life so, we can kind of hit the adult life and hit the youth also at the same time, and we can inspire them.”

The town halls are sponsored by Next Generation of Leaders, a philanthropic organization founded eight years ago.

