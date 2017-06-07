Forest Park Central Fields Renovations Begin After Nearly a Decade

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s a project decades in the making, and it’s finally coming to fruition.
Renovation of Forest Park’s Central Fields officially began with a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon, but work was already underway. Greg Hayes, director of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry department, says the needs were identified in the mid 90s.
“This was an iconic spot, a very popular spot, but it just didn’t have the amenities that they wanted back then, so it was identified as a key project,” he says.
The roughly $5.8 million will go toward soccer and rugby fields, drainage improvements, permanent restrooms, pathway extensions and more. It’s funded almost entirely through private donations with the city kicking in construction and design work.