70 Homeless Relocated as City Closes Forestry Shelter

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s moving day for dozens of homeless men who’ve been staying at a temporary shelter north of downtown. They were moving out of the makeshift shelter at Forestry Department warehouse.

“Today we closed the Forestry facility and we are moving the guys tonight into the facility at 23rd and Pine, which for the next six months will serve as a temporary shelter,” says Eddie Roth, Director of Human Services for the city.

Of the 75 homeless men, Roth says 30 will go to the Horizon Club shelter at 23rd and Pine, while another 45 will go to the Biddle House. He says about 70 homeless women and children who were staying at the 12th and Park recreation center have been placed in shelters around the metropolitan area, as far away as St. Charles.

