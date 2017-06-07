Eureka Looks sat Flooding Solutions

June 7, 2017 9:30 AM
EUREKA, MO. (KMOX) – After enduring yet another record flood, city leaders in Eureka look over their options for mitigating future incidents, including buyouts, flood gates, even high-tech “bladders” filled with sand or water that can be deployed much faster than individual sandbags.

Mayor Kevin Coffey was asked why he thinks record floods have become almost an annual event.

“It’s a combination of unusual weather patterns that might be here to stay. We’ve had rains that have never happened before in out history, and they’ve happened in very localized areas,” he says.

At their meeting last night, Eureka officials worked on the letter of intent they’ll be submitting to FEMA for flood mitigation funds.

