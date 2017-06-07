Former Cardinal Picked to Manage World Team at Futures Game

Associated Press June 7, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: 2017 All-Star Game, Charles Johnson, Edgar Renteria, Futures Game, Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals

NEW YORK (AP)- Charles Johnson and Edgar Renteria, members of the Marlins’ 1997 World Series championship team, will manage in the All-Star Futures Game on July 9 at Marlins Park.

Johnson will lead the U.S. team, and former St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Renteria the world squad, the commissioner’s office said Wednesday.

Former Marlins Cliff Floyd (U.S. hitting coach), Al Leiter (U.S. pitching coach) and Luis Castillo (world bench coach) also are on the staffs along with ex-Marlins coach Jerry Manuel (U.S. bench coach).

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen