Former St. Louis Fire Chief Neil Svetanics Dies

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Funeral arrangements are pending for retired Saint Louis fire chief Neil Svetanics.
Former St. Louis Fire Chief Neil Svetanics presents a Battalion Chiefs badge to current St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson during promotion ceremonies in St. Louis on May 21, 1999. Svetanics died on June 7, 2017 at the age of 77. Svetanics was a fireman with the St. Louis Fire Department for 37 years. The last 13 years of his service with the department were served as the fire chief. He retired from the St. Louis Fire Department in 1999. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The fire department announced Svetanics’ death on its twitter page. He retired in 1999 after 37 years with the city fire department, the final 13 as chief.
Sventanics later spent more than 11 years leading the Lemay Fire District.
The International Association of Fire Chiefs named him its “Fire Chief of the Year” in 1998.
