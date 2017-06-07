New Online System Helps Doctors Treat Cancer Patients

June 7, 2017 7:32 AM
CHICAGO, ILL. (KMOX) – A new study finds an online reporting system helped doctors respond more quickly to their cancer patients treatment issues.

If you are being treated for cancer, make sure to report any side effects of your treatment immediately. One new study had patients go online to report side effects like nausea and fatigue and found the use of these tools greatly improved survival rates for some patients.

“The patient is able to report their symptoms from chemotherapy or other treatments in real time to their treatment providers. That particular strategy shows an improvement of survival versus the traditional approach of just wait until those clinic visits,” according to Dr. Sumanta Pal with the American Society of Clinical Oncology, which just wrapped up its annual meeting in Chicago.

