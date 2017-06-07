Police Search for Suspect in Fenton Reliance Bank Robbery

June 7, 2017 5:43 PM
FENTON, Mo. (KMOX) – St. Louis County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the man who robbed a Reliance Bank in Fenton Wednesday morning.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old with short dark hair, dark mustache and short dark beard. Police say the suspect was wearing a red shirt and black shorts when he displayed a gun and took cash from a teller.

(Courtesy of the St. Louis County Police Department)

The robber fled in a light-colored 2009 Jeep Liberty with Missouri license plate UH1 G7P.

If anyone has information, please contact St. Louis County Police or Crimestoppers 866-371-TIPS.

