Police Search for Suspect in Fenton Reliance Bank Robbery

FENTON, Mo. (KMOX) – St. Louis County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the man who robbed a Reliance Bank in Fenton Wednesday morning.
The suspect is described as a 30-year-old with short dark hair, dark mustache and short dark beard. Police say the suspect was wearing a red shirt and black shorts when he displayed a gun and took cash from a teller.
The robber fled in a light-colored 2009 Jeep Liberty with Missouri license plate UH1 G7P.
If anyone has information, please contact St. Louis County Police or Crimestoppers 866-371-TIPS.