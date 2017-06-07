Police Want Teens Charged As Adults After Fatal Chase at Lambert

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police want two teens arrested after a fatal police chase crash at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, to be charged as adults.
The April 25 crash led to the death weeks later of 9-year-old Caleb Lee, and injured three others in the car – a five-year old boy and two adults. Police spokesman Officer Benjamin Granda says the investigation is almost complete.
“We would like to see the suspects held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Granda says. “The conversation between our detectives and the family courts are on going. I think it’s kind of a process, between both sides, to see what’s most appropriate.”
Granda says the investigation shows the teens had been fleeing from Normandy police, refusing to pull over, when they struck the car of a family just leaving Lambert after a trip to Disney World.
He adds the report does not go into depth whether the police chase near a congested airport was appropriate.