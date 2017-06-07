Rockford Beach Park Closed After Teen’s Drowning Death

June 7, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: County Executive Ken Waller, Devon Cotton, drowning, Jefferson County, Rockford Beach Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – Rockford Beach Park is closed until further notice following the recent drowning death of a Kirkwood High School student.

The announcement comes Wednesday from the Jefferson County county executive’s office.

County Executive Ken Waller says he is requesting that the Army Corps of Engineers review repairs it made to the Big River dam near the park to see what problems floodwaters caused, and check the water flow.

Waller says signs in parks – knocked down by flooding – are in the process of being re-posted.

Police say 14-year-old Devon Cotton was swimming with friends last Wednesday afternoon at Rockford Beach Park, when a current swept him over a low water dam, then took him underwater.

A man on a four-wheeler found Cotton’s body Sunday morning, more than a half-mile downstream.

