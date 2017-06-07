Too Much Cleaning Could be Bad for Your Health

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Put down the mop and sponge, and stop cleaning so much.
Is your home too clean? All that scrubbing and vacuuming and disinfecting, experts say it could make your home too clean for your own good. Scientists are paying more attention these days to the indoor micro-biome, the billions of bacteria, viruses and other assorted bugs that populate the typical home.
What they’ve found is that those germs help our immune system stay in shape, but they have identified a quick and easy way to make sure your home has a healthy level of microorganisms. It’s called a dog- they track countless germs into your micro-biome on their paws, snouts and fur.