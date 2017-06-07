Walmart to Bring Grocery Pick-Up Service to 600 Stores

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP/KMOX) – Walmart CEO Doug McMillon is touting the company’s traditional retailing roots as a competitive advantage as it seeks to take sales away from online giant Amazon at a time of industry upheaval.

Speaking Friday at the annual shareholders’ meeting, McMillon highlighted a range of approaches Walmart has introduced or tested in the past year, like grocery pickup to technology that tracks food through the global supply chain.

CBS News reports Walmart began testing the service last year and says it will offer it in 600 stores by this October. So far, it is offered in some small and large cities including Ogden, Utah and Atlanta.

The pickup service will allow customers to order groceries through their app or on its website. Customers can then drive to their local store and employees will deliver the items to their car.

The service will not require an extra charge. The store says they are gaining new shoppers through the “grapevine” of the new technology.

In the shareholder meeting, McMillon and other executives also highlighted the company’s investments in higher wages and training for its employees. He said Walmart “will compete with technology, but win with people.”

The company had reported higher sales and profits in the first quarter, a sharp contrast with the struggles of other retailers.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook