Burglars Beware: County Police Offer Vacation Home Checks

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you’re heading out of town this summer, how do you make sure your home and belongings are safe while you’re gone?

St. Louis County Police can check for you.

KMOX recently tagged along with County Police Officer Benjamin Granda on a vacation home check.

“There’s not really a one-size-fit-all approach – it’s kind of the culmination of a bunch of small things that you can do right to really minimize the risk of being a victim of a burglary,” he says.

“Thieves will target the front of the house,” Granda says as he checks the home’s entrance, making sure everything is secure, that the deadbolt is locked and there are no pry-marks.

He notes that all the windows on this particular home in Affton are visible.

“Overgrown vegetation in the front might help conceal burglars,” he says, “and make their jobs just a little bit easier.”

Granda’s best advice if you’re leaving your home alone?

“The goal is to make your home look like it’s still occupied. Like somebody’s still home – somebody’s still frequenting it.”

The officer adds that hopefully, you also have good neighbors keeping an eye out for you while you’re away.

You can request that an officer check in on your home by calling St. Louis County Police at (636) 529-8210.

