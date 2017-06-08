Congressman Clay Eager to Hear Comey Testimony

June 8, 2017 6:47 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Congressman William “Lacy” Clay spoke about Wednesday’s testimony by Fired FBI Director James Comey before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Clay would like to see Comey release his personal notes from his conversations with President Trump, but that is not expected to happen. Despite that, Clay says it’s time to get some answers.

“Congress needs to get to the bottom of the Russian meddling in our elections and determine how to prevent it from happening in the future,” he says.

Clay wouldn’t speculate on how deep the Russian meddling goes but believes the investigations now underway in Washington will bring the facts to the surface.

“I, along with the rest of the nation, are waiting with glowing anticipation,” he says.

