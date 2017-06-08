LIVE COVERAGE: James Comey's Senate Testimony

How to Deal with Summertime Ticks

June 8, 2017 8:35 AM
Filed Under: avoid, bites, remove, summer, ticks

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Summertime means “tick-time” in this part of the country.

The Illinois public health department’s Melaney Arnold has some advice on what to do if you find one of the parasites attached to your skin.

“The best way to remove a tck is to grab it with tweezers and pull straight up very quickly. You don’t want to try to smother it in vaseline or nailpolish or try to use a match to burn it out,” she says.

Arnold says to avoid ticks, wear long sleeves and bug spray.

Ticks are most-commonly found in grasses and shrubs. They crawl and cannot fly or jump.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen