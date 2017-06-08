How to Deal with Summertime Ticks

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Summertime means “tick-time” in this part of the country.
The Illinois public health department’s Melaney Arnold has some advice on what to do if you find one of the parasites attached to your skin.
“The best way to remove a tck is to grab it with tweezers and pull straight up very quickly. You don’t want to try to smother it in vaseline or nailpolish or try to use a match to burn it out,” she says.
Arnold says to avoid ticks, wear long sleeves and bug spray.
Ticks are most-commonly found in grasses and shrubs. They crawl and cannot fly or jump.