Inside Pitch: Which Big Leaguers Did Cardinals Players Imitate as Kids?

June 8, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Aledmys Diaz, Ameren Illinois, Inside Pitch 2017, Kyle McClellan, Lance Lynn, Michael Wacha, St. Louis Cardinals, stephen piscotty

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Think back to those times you’d play baseball in your backyard, who did you pretend to be? Stan Musial, Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, ect…

On this week’s Ameren Illinois Inside Pitch, former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan asked the current Cardinals who they imitated at the plate or on the mound.

Although Stephen Piscotty has turned himself into a talented outfielder, he once dreamed of a throwing sharpe-breaking sinkers like Tim Hudson.

But Lance Lynn says he acted like a couple different pros, if he was on the mound he was Roger Clemens and at the plate he was Mark McGwire.

