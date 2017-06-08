‘Joseph’ Back in Town at Stages

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is one of most produced shows ever from Andrew Lloyd Webber. Everywhere from major theaters to high school auditoriums have taken on the amiable musical. It has a winning spirit, a biblical background, broad age appeal and lots of charm. But because of it’s age (it first opened on Broadway in 1983) and it’s familiarity to so many audiences, there has to be some strong, standout performances to really put the show over these days. At Stages this season, with the exception of Steve Isom who is hilarious in the small role of Jacob, ‘Joseph’ is a pleasant but basically unimpressive show. The first ACT is brief, and the ACT II is bolstered at the end of the show by some additional musical and dance offerings that include some cast members and others.

Photo courtesy of Stages

Jeff Sears as Joseph and Kirsten Scott as the Narrator get their roles performed in a somewhat workmanlike fashion. Several supporting character parts, particularly Brent Michael Diroma as an Elvis Presley like Pharaoh, are opportunities to really boost the show, but overall they just don’t work.

Photo courtesy of Stages

The Ro bert G. Reim Theater where Stages performs is a small venue and helps give all of Stages’ productions a close-in feeling to audiences. If all goes well, this is the second to last season for that location as Stages has some long-standing, very ambitious plans to building a beautiful, new state-of-the-art performing facility in downtown St. Louis.

This is Stages 2nd production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”. The first was in 2008 and it was better. Someone asked me what the best show I ever saw at Stages was, and I immediately remembered “The Drowsy Chaperone” from 2009. It was superb and the best production of that show I’ve seen anywhere.

Sorry I can’t same the same for this “Joseph.”