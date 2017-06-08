LIVE COVERAGE: James Comey's Senate Testimony

‘Joseph’ Back in Town at Stages

Harry Hamm June 8, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" in St. Louis, CBS Radio, entertainment, harry hamm, KMOX, Stages

harry star 3stars Joseph Back in Town at Stages

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is one of most produced shows ever from Andrew Lloyd Webber. Everywhere from major theaters to high school auditoriums have taken on the amiable musical. It has a winning spirit, a biblical background, broad age appeal and lots of charm. But because of it’s age (it first opened on Broadway in 1983) and it’s familiarity to so many audiences, there has to be some strong, standout performances to really put the show over these days. At Stages this season, with the exception of Steve Isom who is hilarious in the small role of Jacob, ‘Joseph’ is a pleasant but basically unimpressive show. The first ACT is brief, and the ACT II is bolstered at the end of the show by some additional musical and dance offerings that include some cast members and others.

joseph 2 Joseph Back in Town at Stages

Photo courtesy of Stages

Jeff Sears as Joseph and Kirsten Scott as the Narrator get their roles performed in a somewhat workmanlike fashion. Several supporting character parts, particularly Brent Michael Diroma as an Elvis Presley like Pharaoh, are opportunities to really boost the show, but overall they just don’t work.

joseph 1 Joseph Back in Town at Stages

Photo courtesy of Stages

The Robert G. Reim Theater where Stages performs is a small venue and helps give all of Stages’ productions a close-in feeling to audiences. If all goes well, this is the second to last season for that location as Stages has some long-standing, very ambitious plans to building a beautiful, new state-of-the-art performing facility in downtown St. Louis.

This is Stages 2nd production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”. The first was in 2008 and it was better. Someone asked me what the best show I ever saw at Stages was, and I immediately remembered “The Drowsy Chaperone” from 2009. It was superb and the best production of that show I’ve seen anywhere.

Sorry I can’t same the same for this “Joseph.”

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen