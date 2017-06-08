Man Charged in Multiple Shootings in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A double-murder suspect is jailed without bond in St. Louis.
The circuit attorney’s office charged 25-year-old Ollie Lynch Junior for the June 3 killing of a 17-year-old Jalen Woods and 25-year-old Amber Green in a gas station parking lot on Union.
KSDK reports two people that were not in the vehicle, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Lynch Junior is also charged in the shooting of a man, June 6th, in the 1400 block of Hogan.
Police say in the Union homicide, witnesses told them two masked men fired shots.
No word on charges pending against any other suspects.