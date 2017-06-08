MetroLink Station Coming Soon to Cortex District

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new MetroLink station is coming to one of the fastest growing job centers along the line – the Cortex District near Boyle and Duncan Avenue.

MetroLink CEO John Nations hopes to pick up some new riders. Nations says they also want to reach out to the neighborhoods to help improve the transit system.

On hand for the groundbreaking was June Fowler, the Vice President of communications for nearby BJC. She says for them, it is a continued demonstration of their commitment to the city.

“We have about 1,500 employees that live within a five minute walk of the station. So, it means easier access for them to work,” Fowler says.

The $15 million project includes a $10.3 million federal grant, and the rest coming from private companies of the Cortex partners.

Hank Webber is the Executive Vice Chancellor at Washington University and Chair of Cortex District Board of Trustees. Webber says they are fundamentally about new firms, younger people creating new business. He adds that the millennial generation values public transportation.

The station should be open by early next year.

