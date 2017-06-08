Petition Asks Swimming to End at Rockford Beach Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – The creator of an online petition to ban swimming at Rockford Beach Park calls the section of the Big River that runs through the park, the “devil river.”
Skylar Morris started the petition after losing two friends to drownings on the Big River – most-recently 14-year-old Devon Cotton. Morris says if the current is strong enough, it can pull anyone under into the caving.
“It just doesn’t need to be open to swimming for the public,” Morris says. “It should be open to fishing and boating and sight seeing.”
Morris is working with the Care 2 social networking site to gather petition signatures. As of Thursday morning, there were already more than 3,000.
She says she can’t believe how many people signing the petition, have also lost loved ones in the Big River.