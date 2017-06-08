Rice Says City Hall “Out of Touch” with Homeless

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The minister to the homeless whose downtown shelter was shut down in April by City Hall says the homeless problem is getting worse downtown, not better. The Reverend Larry Rice of the New Life Evangelistic Center says city hall can’t keep up with the problem.

“They thought shutting down New Life Evangelistic Center and 12th and Park, if they placed 50 to 60 people, they got them all placed. It shows how far out of touch they are with the homeless people, because it’s not just one group that you have them one time and then they’re done. Every day people are ending up homeless, every day people are in need,” he says.

Rice’s comments come after the city’s Director of Human Services Eddie Roth reported that there are fewer homeless downtown, as many are being placed in shelters around the region. Rice is continuing his court appeal, in hopes of re-opening his shelter near 14th and Locust.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook