Strong Opinions Divide Aldermen in Special Session

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Alderwoman Megan Green, who sponsored the bill signed into law that prohibits discrimination based on abortion by employers or landlords, says it doesn’t seem right for the state legislature to tell cities they can’t pass their own laws dealing with abortion rights.

“They did this with minimum wage as well. We passed minimum wage in the city and they went back and Jefferson City nullified what we did in St. Louis City,” she says.

Green says if the special session does attempt to nullify St. Louis city ordinances on abortion, there will probably be a court fight.

“I think we’re on a little bit of uncharted water, but I think that also gives us a good position as a city to fight back if we choose to,” she says.

READ: Gov. Greitens Calls Special Session on Abortion

Republican State Senator Bob Onder of St. Charles County applauds Governor Greiten’s call for a special session to work on abortion policies.

“Pregnancy care centers are under attack and we need to protect them. Unfortunately, a handful of politicians in the city of St. Louis passed a bill to create an abortion sanctuary city, which could be used to prevent pregnancy care centers from doing their valuable work such as helping women get housing and medical care and jobs,” he says.

Onder says the new St. Louis City ordinance treads directly on religious and First Amendment freedoms. Onder cites St. Louis City’s new ordinance that prohibits discrimination based on reproductive health decisions and while religious organizations are exempt, he says there is no exemption for faith based pregnancy centers.

