Alderwoman Creates Bill for Backyard Chickens

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You could have a little bit of the country and still live in the city under a chicken bill introduced in the St. Louis board of aldermen.

Sponsoring Alderwoman Cara Spencer wants to let people keep as many as eight chickens in their back yard. Right now, you can have up to four, and Spencer says many people are interested.

“There’s a St. Louis City backyard chicken facebook page for example, over 2000 people have joined. Two thousand people is a lot of people, and it’s a very active facebook page with lots of posts every single day,” she says.

Spencer’s bill would also allow people to sell some backyard produce to neighbors. She keeps a few chickens herself and says the eggs are richer and more tasty than store bought eggs.