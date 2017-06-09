Bridgeton Police Search for Missing 15-Year-Old

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOX) – The Bridgeton Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Angela Boyd, who has been missing since early Thursday morning.
She is 5′ 7″ and weight 175 pounds, and may be in the company of Jonathan J. Hassinger, who was described by police as a 20-year-old white male.
She was last seen leaving her home, voluntarily, on Terry Avenue in Bridgeton, Mo. Police say they may be in a black 2008 Acura ATL, license plate No. FP3E0R.
If anyone knows of Boyd’s whereabouts or any information please contact the Bridgeton Police Department at
(314) 739-7557.