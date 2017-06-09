Bridgeton Police Search for Missing 15-Year-Old

June 9, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Angela Boyd, Bridgeton, car, home, Jonathan J. Hassinger, Missing girl, police, search

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOX) – The Bridgeton Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Angela Boyd, who has been missing since early Thursday morning.

She is 5′ 7″ and weight 175 pounds, and may be in the company of Jonathan J. Hassinger, who was described by police as a 20-year-old white male.

She was last seen leaving her home, voluntarily, on Terry Avenue in Bridgeton, Mo. Police say they may be in a black 2008 Acura ATL, license plate No. FP3E0R.

If anyone knows of Boyd’s whereabouts or any information please contact the Bridgeton Police Department at
(314) 739-7557.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen